The Tasty One Top makes it easy to cook all your favorite recipes, all on one compact appliance.Reserve Now
The One Top was engineered to be the most versatile appliance in your kitchen. Say goodbye to guessing and hello to perfect meals.
1700+ recipes at your fingertips. Search for your favorite meals, share ingredient lists, and more.
Watch the One Top automatically adjust temperature and power settings to precisely match the recipe instructions.
The One Top tracks time & temperature in real-time, and lets you know when to flip your pancake, add your veggies, or eat your meal.
Heat your pan faster, more consistently, and hold it at a precise temperature.
Low & Slow, with no extra hardware needed.
Like medium well steak? Well done salmon? One Top’s temperature sensors will help you nail it every single time.
Shabu-shabu & Fondue with your crew. Throw the One Top on the table and enjoy a meal with your friends.
With no additional equipment, One Top can hold liquid temperature to 1 degree.
Do You. Sear, simmer, saute, poach, grill, and experiment!
Shipping November 2017. The One Top will ship on a first come first serve basis. Your credit card will be charged when you order. You can cancel your reservation at any time by clicking the link in your confirmation email.
The Most Versatile Appliance In Your Kitchen.
One Top (Black or Blue), Thermometer
Everything you need to get cooking including cookware optimized for use with the One Top.
One Top (Black or Blue), Thermometer, 11” Fry Pan, 3 Qt Sauce Pan, 8 Qt Stock Pot , Stock Pot Glass Lid
What is the One Top?The Tasty One Top is a smart induction cooktop. When following a recipe in the Tasty app, The One Top automatically changes its temperature and power settings to precisely match the instructions. The One Top’s thermometer measures the internal heat of your meats and fish to cook to the perfectly desired temperature, with or without the app. The One Top can be utilized for almost any form of cooking including: Sous vide, deep fry, pan fry, stir fry, grill, simmer, saute, slow cook, sear, poach, and more!
What is induction cooking?Induction cooking uses electromagnetic fields to heat the pot or pan directly - not the cooktop. The One Top combines induction cooking with precision temperature control for food that cooks faster, tastes better, and delivers consistent results meal after meal.
When is it shipping?The Tasty One Top is shipping November 2017 and will be delivered on a first come, first serve basis.
Where do you ship?The Tasty One Top currently available to customers in United States.
What types of cooking can I do on the One Top?Without any additional equipment, you can: Sous vide, deep fry, pan fry, stir fry, grill, fondu, shabu shabu, simmer, saute, slow cook, sear, poach, toast, and more!
What is the thermometer for?The thermometer reads the temperature of liquids and food (like meat and fish). This allows you to keep liquid temperature to 1 degree Fahrenheit and be sure your meats/fish are cooked to the exact temperature.
What is sous vide you’re talking about?In sous vide (sue-veed) cooking, food is placed in a zipper bag and submerged in water. The thermometer measures the exact temperature of the water to achieve a perfectly cooked dish. The thermometer can also monitor the temperature of your soups, meats, and slow cooked recipes.
How does the One Top work with the app?The One Top connects to your app via bluetooth, allowing the One Top to receive instructions on how hot to heat your pan, and how long to cook your food before the next step. You can also manually set time and temperature to cook your own recipes.
What if I don’t have the app?You can manually use the Tasty One Top via the buttons on the front of the One Top.
Can I use my pots and pans?The One Top works with all induction compatible pots and pans. Don’t know if your pans are induction compatible? Put a magnet (a refrigerator magnet will do) on the bottom of the pan and shake your pan. If it sticks, you’re good to go. If it slides off easily, your pan may not work. Wondering if cast iron works? Hell yeah it does.
What is the warranty / return policy?Click to view our Warranty Policy
Where can I ask more questions?E-mail help@tastyshop.com and we are happy to help.