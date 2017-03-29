What is the One Top? The Tasty One Top is a smart induction cooktop. When following a recipe in the Tasty app, The One Top automatically changes its temperature and power settings to precisely match the instructions. The One Top’s thermometer measures the internal heat of your meats and fish to cook to the perfectly desired temperature, with or without the app. The One Top can be utilized for almost any form of cooking including: Sous vide, deep fry, pan fry, stir fry, grill, simmer, saute, slow cook, sear, poach, and more!

What is induction cooking? Induction cooking uses electromagnetic fields to heat the pot or pan directly - not the cooktop. The One Top combines induction cooking with precision temperature control for food that cooks faster, tastes better, and delivers consistent results meal after meal.

When is it shipping? The Tasty One Top is shipping November 2017 and will be delivered on a first come, first serve basis.

Where do you ship? The Tasty One Top currently available to customers in United States.

What types of cooking can I do on the One Top? Without any additional equipment, you can: Sous vide, deep fry, pan fry, stir fry, grill, fondu, shabu shabu, simmer, saute, slow cook, sear, poach, toast, and more!